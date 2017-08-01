Zola Jesus was the latest musician to perform a Stereogum Session at our New York offices today. Her solo piano performance began with the debut of “Siphon,” “a really, really fragile song” which will be the next single from her upcoming album Okovi. She stuck around for runs through current Okovi single “Soak” and album opener “Doma,” which she said is about moving back to Wisconsin. Watch full footage below.

Okovi is out 9/8 on Sacred Bones.