As Gordi stated during her Stereogum Session today, we’ve been backing her basically since Day One. The Artist To Watch alumnus and Bon Iver collaborator stopped by our New York office to perform songs from Reservoir, her imminent Jagjaguwar debut album. She began by previewing upcoming single “Bitter End,” followed with recent release “On My Side,” and wrapped up her three-song set with an exquisite, technologically infused reading of piano ballad “Heaven I Know,” the album’s lead single. Enjoy the full performance below.

Reservoir is out 8/25 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.