Stream Julie & The Wrong Guys’ Self-Titled Debut Album

Julie Doiron was once a part of the great Canadian indie rock band Eric’s Trip, and since that band splintered, she’s released a lot of underrated solo records. And now she’s got a band again. In Julie & The Wrong Guys, Doiron is backed by the members of Toronto hardcore band Cancer Bats. Together, they make a hooky, muscular form of no-frills indie rock, and it sounds pretty awesome. Julie & The Wrong Guys’ self-titled debut is out next week, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “You Wanted What I Wanted” and “Love & Leaving.” And right now, you can stream the whole album at NPR.

Julie & The Wrong Guys is out 9/8 on Dine Alone.