Squeeze – “Innocence In Paradise”

UK new-wave hitmakers Squeeze returned two years ago with Cradle To The Grave, their first album in 17 years. They’re following it up this fall with another one called The Knowledge. Its lead single and opening track is “Innocence In Paradise,” a winsome throwback to their ’80s pop heyday with touches of twang and a bit of a haunted-house vibe. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

01 “Innocence In Paradise”

02 “Patchouli”

03 “A&E”

04 “Every Story”

05 “Rough Ride”

06 “Departure Lounge”

07 “Final Score”

08 “Please Be Upstanding”

09 “The Ones”

10 “Albatross”

11 “Elmers End”

12 “Two Forks”

The Knowledge is out 10/13 on Love Records.