Watch Prophets Of Rage Knock Out “Living On The 110″ On The Tonight Show

It apparently had to happen, and now it’s almost here: The self-titled debut album from the Rage Against The Machine/Public Enemy/Cypress Hill supergroup Prophets Of Rage, which finally arrives on Friday. And last night, the assembled forces served as musical guests on The Tonight Show, where they performed “Living On The 110.” Bassist Tim Commerford wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey, which was a nice touch, and I find it oddly delightful that Chuck D and B-Real still haven’t figured out what to do with their hands while Tom Morello is playing a guitar solo. (I am a big fan of Chuck D’s “jump around in a circle and wave your hand over your head like it’s a lasso” solution.) Watch the performance below.

Prophets Of Rage is out 9/15 on Fantasy Records.