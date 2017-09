Next month, Yumi Zouma are following up last year’s Yoncalla debut LP with a new album called Willowbank. They’ve shared a few tracks from it so far, including “December,” “Depths (Pt. 1),” and “Persephone,” and today they’re sharing a fourth single from the album. It’s a wistful, big-sounding track called “Half Hour” about not missing opportunity and you can listen to it below alongside a video of the band’s four members posing in soft black-and-white.

Willowbank is out 10/6 via Cascine.