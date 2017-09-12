Watch Bleachers’ Stripped-Down, Heartfelt Tiny Desk Concert

Over the past year or so, Jack Antonoff has become one of pop’s most in-demand producers, and he applies all the production tricks he knows to the music that me makes with Bleachers. Both live and on record, Antonoff blows his intense, neurotic songs out into pop-rock anthems. But on NPR’s most recent Tiny Desk Concert, Antonoff strips the songs from his recent Gone Now album down to the bone. He played the show with only two other instrument-switching musicians, telling the crowd that the songs were “in some ways” meant to be heard in these quieter arrangements. Watch the three-song performance below.

Gone Now is out now on RCA.