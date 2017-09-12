Woman Alleges All Four Members Of Decapitated Gang-Raped Her

All four members of the Polish death metal band Decapitated were arrested in Los Angeles over the weekend on charges that they’d kidnapped a woman following their concert in Spokane, Washington on 8/31. Now, disturbing new allegations about the incident in question have surfaced. As The Spokesman-Review reports, in court documents released Monday the woman testifies that all four members of Decapitated gang-raped her on their tour bus.

According to the woman’s account, she and a friend began talking with Decapitated after attempting to get pictures with the drummer from another band. After they entered the tour bus for drinks, Decapitated drummer Michal Lysejko allegedly began grabbing her breasts. The documents indicate that the woman “was uncomfortable and said the band members began speaking to each other in Polish.” The account continues, “She described the ‘vibe’ in the bus changed, and one of the members began looking at them like they were prey.” She says that after signaling to her friend that they should leave, she used the restroom, when singer Rafal Piotrowski allegedly followed her and began kissing her and unfastening her belt, telling her the other woman had left: “You have to have fun. She left you.”

From there, each member of the band allegedly took turns raping the woman while her friend looked on. The friend was allegedly pushed to the ground and suffered bruises on her shins and knees after refusing to perform oral sex on one of the band members. After exiting the tour bus, the alleged victim reported the rape. Following a sexual assault examination at Providence Holy Family Hospital, detectives noted the alleged victim had “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over.” She said during the rape she was “digging her fist into the wall to try and distract herself from what was happening.”

Court documents indicate two of the band members, Piotrowski and guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka, agree there was a party on the bus and the women were present, while Lysejko says he doesn’t know who the girls are and bassist Hubert Wiecek claims he sat on a couch and could not see what was happening. Kieltyka, who agreed to have a DNA swab collected as evidence, said he saw Piotrowski and Wiecek engaged in sexual acts with the woman in the bathroom. Both Piotrowski and Wiecek declined to offer a DNA sample. A fifth man, Wojciech Cichocki, told police he was asleep in the cab and did not see the alleged rape.

None of the band members would give any further statements without a translator. As of yesterday all four band members were in a Los Angeles County jail awaiting extradition to Spokane, where additional charges are possible. Spokane-based attorney Steve Graham, who is representing the band, told The Spokesman-Review, “We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms.” He later added, “Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that are brought against them, and we are fully confident that the other side of this story will be heard.”