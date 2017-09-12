Chastity Belt – “Stuck” Video

Chastity Belt released their third album, I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, earlier this year, and today the group has shared a video for “Stuck” from it. The song and video sees drummer Gretchen Grimm stepping into the spotlight. She wrote the track, and in the video she plays it in a cowboy hat while superimposed over rolling footage of skies and hills and forests. It was directed by Leena Joshi. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

09/12 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

09/13 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *

09/14 London, UK @ Garage *%

09/15 Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

09/16 Cologne, DE @ King Georg &

09/17 Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain &

09/19 Vienna, AT @ Arena &

09/20 Lausanne, CH @ La Romandle Club &

09/21 Paris, FR @ Espace B &

09/22 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

09/23 Utrecht, NL @ ACU &

10/18 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

& w/ Magic Potion

* w/ GANG

% w/ Charly Bliss

I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is out now via Hardly Art.