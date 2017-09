The Killers’ new album Wonderful Wonderful is on the way next week, and we’ve already heard “The Man,” “Run For Cover,” and the title track from it. During their show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London today, the band debuted another one, “The Calling,” with a little help from Woody Harrelson, who delivered a spoken word intro to the song. Watch their performance below via The Killers News.