Giraffage – “Maybes” (Feat. Japanese Breakfast)

San Francisco producer Charlie Yin, who puts out music under the name Giraffage, has been around for a while now, but he’s just getting around to releasing his debut album. Too Real comes out in October, and one of the songs on it is a collaboration with Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who released her sophomore album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, a few months ago. “Maybes” finds Zauner’s vocals low in the mix, an additional instrument on a track that sounds gauzy and fluid. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://giraffage.bandcamp.com/album/too-real" target="_blank">Too Real by Giraffage</a>

Too Real is out 10/20 via Counter Records.