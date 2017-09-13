Worriers – “Gaslighter”

Worriers are releasing their new album, Survival Pop, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Future Me” and “The Possibility” from it already, and today the Brooklyn-based band has shared a third single, “Gaslighter.” It’s a bluesy quick hit that sees Lauren Denitzio pushing back against a personal relationship that’s starting to take its toll, one that’s living up the manipulative gaslighting of its title. “Now’s a perfect time to hear how sorry you are,” they sing sarcastically before ramping up to the massive and resounding chorus: “I just wanna be alone sometimes.” Listen to it below.

Survival Pop is out 9/29 via SideOneDummy.