Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Dates Due To Illness

Just a week after the death of Walter Becker, his partner in Steely Dan, Donald Fagen has cancelled four solo dates due to an undisclosed illness. The shows were scheduled to take place in Portland last night (9/12), Seattle tonight (9/13), Saratoga, CA on Friday (9/15), and San Francisco on Saturday (9/16). According to local papers in those areas, such as the Mercury News, a press release announcing the cancellations cited an unspecified “illness” as the cause.

It’s unclear at the moment to what extent Fagen’s health will effect the recently announced run of Steely Dan dates scheduled to take place across October.

This article originally appeared on Spin.