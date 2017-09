Broken Social Scene returned from a seven year hiatus with a new album called Hug Of Thunder earlier this year. “Skyline” was one of the singles, and today the band debuted a video for the song directed by Kevin Drew. The visual follows Brendan and Dimitri Karakostas as they act out a story of friendship and survival. Watch below.

Hug Of Thunder is out now via City Slang/Arts & Crafts.