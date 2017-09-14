Watch Spike Jonze Direct A Live Dance Film, Set To DJ Shadow & Run The Jewels, On The Tonight Show

Right now, Spike Jonze, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who is also arguably the greatest music video director who has ever lived, has a theatrical dance piece running in New York. Jonze wrote and directed Changers: A Dance Story, which stars Mia Wasikowska, from the Alice In Wonderland movies, and Lakeith Stanfield, from Atlanta and Get Out. And on last night’s Tonight Show, Jonze adapted an excerpt from the play, turning it into a sort of live dance film. The whole thing was set to “Nobody Speak,” DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels’ collaboration from last year, and it’s a strange and charming thing to behold, even if Wasikowska and Stanfield do not dance remotely like professional dancers. Check it out below.

Changers: A Dance Story is running until tomorrow at New York’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, and the tickets, which benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, cost $15. You can get them here.