Earlier this year, Chaz Bear released a new Toro Y Moi album called Boo Boo, and today he’s shared new videos for “Pavement” and “Windows” from it. They were shot in Toronto with photographer Kristie Muller, and they’re available only on Instagram because they were intended to be viewed on a phone. One of them takes place in lush nature, the other in a dilapidated parking, and they’re both portraits of compelling figures. Watch them both below.

"pavement" – directed by @kristie.muller A post shared by Chaz B. (@toroymoi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

"windows" – directed by @kristie.muller A post shared by Chaz B. (@toroymoi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Boo Boo is out now via Carpark.