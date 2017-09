At the end of last year and the beginning of this one, CARE released the expansive two-pronged album, LUV IN THE RUINS, and quickly followed that up with great videos for “Moonlight” and “Solitude” from it. Today, “Icon” gets an equally expressive clip. The song’s a spectral emotional ballad, and Justin Majetich dons some bold makeup and candle wax tears and sings directly into the camera in a tight close-up. Watch below.

LUV IN THE RUINS is out now via Winspear.