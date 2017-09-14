The Killers – “Some Kind Of Love”

The Killers — aka the last good rock band, according to the Killers — are about to hit us with their new album Wonderful Wonderful. While it remains to be seen if the rest of the album will stack up to the expectations of that title, we’ve already heard early tracks “The Man” “Run For Cover,” and the title track, and tonight we’re hearing a fourth. The floaty “Some Kind Of Love” is based on Brian Eno’s 1983 ambient composition “An Ending (Ascent),” and you can hear it below.

Wonderful Wonderful is out 9/22 via Island Records.