Alex Lahey – “I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself” Video

Melbourne rocker and Artist To Watch Alex Lahey is gearing up for the release of her debut full-length next month, and we’ve already heard two songs from the upcoming I Love You Like A Brother, “Every Day’s The Weekend” and the heavier “Lotto In Reverse.” Now she’s following those with “I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself,” a punchy, propulsive, and oddly uplifting song about losing yourself in an unhealthy relationship. The Callum Preston-directed stop motion video finds Lahey standing in front of a white background covered with hand-drawn animated details, and you can check it out below.

I Love You Like A Brother is out 10/6 on Dead Oceans.