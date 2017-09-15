Philip Selway – “Walk” (Feat. Lou Rhodes)

Philip Selway, who continues to record solo music when he isn’t too busy being Radiohead’s drummer, did the soundtrack for the forthcoming movie Let Me Go, and we posted his song “Let Me Go” last month. Today, he’s also shared “Walk,” which is sadly not a Pantera cover. Instead, it’s a calm and pretty acoustic track that features exceedingly smooth vocals from Lou Rhodes, the UK singer-songwriter who formerly led the electronic pop group Lamb. Listen to “Walk” below.

The Let Me Go soundtrack is out today (digitally) and 10/27 (physically) on Bella Union.