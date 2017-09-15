Stream The Flaming Lips’ SpongeBob SquarePants Musical Song

The SpongeBob SquarePants musical is heading to Broadway this fall after premiering in previews in Chicago last year, and with it comes the original Broadway Cast Recording. Most of the songs in the production were written by established artists, and one of them was written by the Flaming Lips. While the Lips don’t perform the recorded version of their track, “Tomorrow Is,” it certainly has that Lips-style of weirdness. You can stream the whole SpongeBob SquarePants: Original Cast Recording over on NPR.