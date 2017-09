Dev Hynes has delivered a new bit of Blood Orange music this morning. It’s called “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER,” and although it does not sound like the lead single from the follow-up to Freetown Sound, it’s always nice to hear what Hynes is working on. This particular track is an eerie, misted-up jazz-R&B creep that eventually drops into bright, clear guitar strums before the clouds roll back in. Listen below.