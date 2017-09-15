Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’m really sad about this. About 7 years ago I was given a terminal diagnosis with no hope for recovery. I was told their was no treatment for my condition, and that I had 8 months to live. Thankfully I spent every last dollar I had to find a doctor who would attempt to treat me, and, somehow, was saved. I had a lot of anger about the 5 months I spent not sleeping because I thought there was no hope. I read about Husker Du, and found out that Hart was given a false diagnosis as well, years ago. I read just about every interview/story about his experience, and it made me feel like I had someone else in the world who understood, and who was able to get past resentment, and get treatment for the PTSD I was suffering as a result of my condition. People help in all sorts of ways. I’m going to miss knowing Grant is out in the world.