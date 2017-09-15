Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

This week we interviewed the Lemon Twigs, Mims, Alison Goldfrapp with Gillian Gilbert, Emily Haines, and Chris Hillman. We reviewed Brockhampton and Brand New concerts, and albums by Foo Fighters, Havah, and the Killers. We celebrated the 10th anniversary of albums by Dirty Projectors, Kanye West, and Animal Collective. And we learned about Jake Paul (sorry). Mount Eerie came to our office and we cried. You can too, below.
|raptor jesus
Nothing will ever replace the feeling of getting through 8 tracks on this album only to find “Flashing Lights” waiting for you.
Banged that song like a single a year before it became a single.
|Caleb Tripp
I’m just looking forward to all the refreshing, not at all snarky comments.
|cokeparty
I’m really sad about this. About 7 years ago I was given a terminal diagnosis with no hope for recovery. I was told their was no treatment for my condition, and that I had 8 months to live. Thankfully I spent every last dollar I had to find a doctor who would attempt to treat me, and, somehow, was saved. I had a lot of anger about the 5 months I spent not sleeping because I thought there was no hope. I read about Husker Du, and found out that Hart was given a false diagnosis as well, years ago. I read just about every interview/story about his experience, and it made me feel like I had someone else in the world who understood, and who was able to get past resentment, and get treatment for the PTSD I was suffering as a result of my condition.
People help in all sorts of ways. I’m going to miss knowing Grant is out in the world.
|cokeparty
It makes me laugh when people get all excited about Xxxwhateverhisnameis’s decision to combine shitty hot topic vibes with hip hop. Why is it that when rappers do something that would get other artists mocked to the ends of the earth, does it read as edgy and innovative? This guy is a joke on top of being a repulsive piece of shit. Not that critical coverage on a, predominantly, indie leaning website will effect his Soundcloud streams or whatever, but it would be awesome if this is the last thing I ever hear about him.
|SleepyPizza
I didn’t think it was possible but his character is actually worse than his music.
|a.j.howard09
I was just playing the airplane game with my 6 month old nephew, and he vomited directly onto my face. I saw it coming out of his mouth, but all I had time to do was to shut my eyes, close my mouth and hope for the best.
I went upstairs, washed my face, changed shirts and noticed that you guys posted the songs of the week. I read the lede, and I saw what was coming out of your mouth, but all I had time to do was to shut my eyes, close my mouth and hope for the best.
|biomusicology
Did I miss Sun Kil Moon’s new single?
|Michael Nelson
There are gonna be like five regular commenters who get this reference, but I got a kick out of Ray’s concluding sentiment: “It took a while to truly grasp what the album had to say.” Friends, here we have proof positive that we ALWAYS need to accept the possibility of a record so excellent we don’t understand it yet.
|crania americana
This is almost as bad as the time the members of the band Kidnapped were arrested on decapitation charges.
|Redacted
You know, the National might not make it on Casey Kasem’s top 40, but at least they didn’t help sell the Iraq War and mislead the American people.
|Lloyd Spivey
I couldn’t agree more. Most people commenting on here are clueless.
|LosingMyEdge
You do know that you can actually type the word “Pitchfork” right? And that saying “that site” or “that other site” is really fucking lame.
|Ville Koski
Turtleneck is the worst song they have ever made
|YouBeautifulBastard
I swear I’ve seen that kid at the Costco in Montebello, somewhere among the old cholos who roll up in Eldorados and fresh-off-the-boat Chinese women wearing strappy stilettos with white gym socks.
|lil wotie
very wise move by brown, ppl may realize his music is fucking trash any day now
|Yossarian
|
brb, gotta go listen to A Crow Looked At Me to cheer myself up.
