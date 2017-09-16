Tim Heidecker – “Bob Dylan’s Trump Campaign Song”

Over the last few months, comedian Tim Heidecker has been releasing songs that take aim at our current political situation — there was one about Richard Spencer getting punched in the face, another one about 4Chan, and another one about Mar-A-Lago.” — and last night he put out another track. This one sees him adopting his Bob Dylan impression, which he last used on “Talkin’ Nobel Prize,” and the song is written from the (scary) prospective 2026 Trump presidential campaign. You can listen to it below — all proceeds for the song will to go a Hurricane Irma relief fund.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/bob-dylans-trump-campaign-song-demo" target="_blank">Bob Dylan's Trump Campaign Song (Demo) by Tim Heidecker</a>