Watch Carly Rae Jepsen & Lorde Perform With Bleachers On MTV Unplugged

MTV Unplugged is being revived once again, and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff is one of the first people to participate in the new concert series. Back in March, he performed at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ, and he brought out Carly Rae Jepsen and Lorde for special guest appearances. The concert finally aired last night, and (of course) its big highlight was CRJ and Lorde performing together, singing “Hate That You Know Me” from Bleachers’ new Gone Now album. They also did some songs individually: Jepsen sang “Shadow” and Lorde did “Don’t Take The Money.” You can watch their “Hate That You Know Me” performance below and the whole show here.