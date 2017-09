Gorillaz headlined day two of The Meadows festival in New York City and hosted a parade of guests throughout their set including Mos Def/Yasiin Bey for “Stylo” off Plastic Beach and De La Soul for the classic “Feel Good Inc.” Two guests came out during songs off this year’s Humanz: Pusha T for “Let Me Out” and D.R.A.M. for “Andromeda.”

Here is Gorillaz performing “Andromeda” with D.R.A.M.:

And below is a clip of De La Soul rapping on “Feel Good Inc.”: