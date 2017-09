Metro Boomin – “Blue Pill” (Feat. Travis Scott)

Yesterday was Atlanta rap superproducer Metro Boomin’s birthday. You might not have gotten him anything, but he got you something: “Blue Pill,” a new song featuring Travis Scott. Listen below.

Thank you everybody 4 bday love and wishes y'all the best frfr #24 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 17, 2017

Got a late birthday gift for all my supporters — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 17, 2017