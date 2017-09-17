Watch Eddie Vedder Busk Outside Wrigley Field

Eddie Vedder might be the biggest Cubs fan in existence. He’s performed inside Wrigley Field during games before, but this week, he’s been moving his performances to outside the stadium. He happened upon some street musicians while exiting the park after the game on Friday night and joined them for an impromptu jam session. And he decided to reprise his performance outside Wrigley Field after tonight’s game, switching from guitar to drums to entertain passersby with his considerable busking skills. Watch below.