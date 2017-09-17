Riz Ahmed Wins Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy For The Night Of

Riz Ahmed is both a ridiculously talented rapper and a ridiculously talented actor, and tonight, he won an award for the latter. Ahmed, who starred as Nasir “Naz” Khan in the HBO miniseries The Night Of, picked up the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, beating out a field that included Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert De Niro, Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush, and John Turturro. He was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as Paul-Louis in Girls.