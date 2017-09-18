Ian MacKaye Showed Up To Watch The Juggalo March

This past weekend, Insane Clown Posse fans marched on Washington to protest the FBI’s decision to designate them as a gang. And DC punk’s greatest luminary was there to take in the scene. Ian MacKaye — co-founder of Dischord Records and former leader of Fugazi, Minor Threat, and about a half-dozen other great and important bands — is no stranger to musical protests on the National Mall. And photographers noticed that MacKaye had biked down to watch the Juggalo March. He looked like he was having a great time. Please enjoy this photographic evidence:
Ian MacKaye enjoying the #JuggaoMarch. pic.twitter.com/PrfLhw6LtN
— Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) September 16, 2017
Ian Mackaye of Fugazi/Minor Threat/ Dischord Records at the #JuggaloMarch pic.twitter.com/acrebJ4zCd
— #retiredpunk (@NickKarpPhotos) September 17, 2017
