Stream Ponor Prah I Pepeo

It stands to reason that Croatia, a place that has seen a great deal of war and chaos, could produce some truly intense music. And over the weekend, Ponor, a hardcore band from Zagreb, released their sophomore album Prah I Pepeo. The LP, which comes four years after their debut Ovo Je Kraj, is a piece of brutal, cathartic stomp-crunch hardcore, recorded with merciless clarity, with more than a few nods toward metal. It sounds sort of like Integrity and sort of like having a cinderblock broken over your head. I recommend it. Stream it below.

<a href="http://ponor.bandcamp.com/album/prah-i-pepeo" target="_blank">Prah i pepeo by Ponor</a>

Prah I Pepeo is out now, and you can name your own price to buy it at Bandcamp.