David Lynch Rejected A Nine Inch Nails Song For Not Being “Aggressive And Ugly” Enough For Twin Peaks

The strangest and most intense moment of David Lynch’s recent Twin Peaks: The Return series was the one that featured Nine Inch Nails giving a convulsive performance of “She’s Gone Away” smack in the middle of the episode. Trent Reznor says that he wrote the song, which appeared on the band’s Not The Actual Events EP, specifically for the show. And he says he wrote it after Lynch rejected another of his songs for not being hard enough.

As SPIN points out, Reznor and his collaborator Atticus Ross recently appeared on Chicago’s 101WKQX. Reznor reports that Lynch called him over the Twin Peaks series, telling him, “Write a song, and I’ll see ya in a couple of weeks.” But when Reznor did write a song, Lynch initially rejected it, telling Reznor, “We wrote a different song initially, and [Lynch] said, ‘How about something less Twin Peaks-y sounding, and more aggressive and ugly?… Make my hair stand on end.'”

I, for one, would like to hear the more Twin Peaks-y version of a Nine Inch Nails song.