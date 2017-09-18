Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert At Hollywood Bowl

Linkin Park have announced that they will perform a special tribute show in honor of the late Chester Bennington, who died in July. The show will take place on 10/27 at the Hollywood Bowl; pre-sale tickets begin on 9/19 and general on-sale begins 9/22. It will be the first time the remaining members have performed on stage together since Bennington’s death, and they will be joined by special guest artists. More info can be found here.

The band has also shared a new video for “One More Light,” off their most recent album of the same name. It was directed by LP’s Joe Hahn and is made up of tour footage. “One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” Mike Shinoda said in a statement. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”