Watch A Teaser Trailer For Showtime’s George Michael: Freedom Documentary

Next month, Showtime will air a documentary about George Michael called George Michael: Freedom. It was in production before the musician died last year and features Michael himself narrating the rise of his career. According to Pitchfork, a long list of celebrities were also interviewed for the final product, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, plus the models that were in his “Freedom! ’90” video, which include Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista. The documentary airs 10/21 on Showtime. Watch a teaser trailer for it below.