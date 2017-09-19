Kacey Johansing – “Do You Want Me” Video

Artfully dreamy singer-songwriter Kacey Johansing is a Michigan native, but she resides in a California small town so reclusive that it’s only accessible by unmarked roads. Perhaps that has something to do with why she named her recent album The Hiding? The release arrived this summer via Night Bloom Records, the label Johansing recently founded with Real Estate’s Alex Bleeker and songwriter Jeff Manson, and today we’re presenting a video for its single “Do You Want Me.” The song is a pleasing metronomic mirage with post-punk bass and lyrics about a tiresome indecisive love interest. Its video presents a series of vivid little scenes set in the great outdoors with some humorously over-the-top performances. Watch below.

The Hiding is out now on Night Bloom. Purchase it here.