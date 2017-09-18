New My Bloody Valentine Album Could Be Coming In 2018

It took 21 years for My Bloody Valentine to release m b v but if a new festival bio is to be believed, it might be a lot shorter of a wait for their next album. Kevin Shields is playing the just-announced Sigur Ròs festival, and in the bio (as Reddit points out) it says that he’s “also working on material for a new my bloody valentine album to be released in 2018.” Of course, Shields also promised an EP back in 2014 that never materialized, so take all progress with a grain of salt. He’s also apparently working on all-analog vinyl versions of Loveless and Isn’t Anything.