Leonard Cohen – “Leaving The Table” Video

Last year, only a few weeks before he died, Leonard Cohen released You Want It Darker, a profound and thoughtful goodbye album. In retrospect, songs like “Leaving The Table” were always about preparing for death. And at last night’s Polaris Awards, the audience got to see an early look at director Christopher Mills’ new video for “Leaving The Table,” in which an animated Leonard Cohen floats above an impressionistic landscape, getting ready to leave the world. The video is full of glancing references to Cohen lore — an actual bird on a wire, a long zoom-in on the “L” typewriter key, that sort of thing — and it delights in showing Cohen’s form dancing over the world. Watch it below.

You Want It Darker is out now on Columbia.