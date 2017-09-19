Watch Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, A Prodigy Tribute, And More At VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors 2017

VH1 turned the clock back Monday in another nostalgic trek down memory lane for Hip-Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers. To kick off the show, Missy Elliott performed her 1999 hit, “She’s A Bitch,” complete with a stage recreation of the Hype Williams-directed music video.

This year’s ceremony honored Martin Lawrence, Mariah Carey, and other ’90s “game changers” for their impact on music and television, respectively.

Besides Elliott, the performance roster included Carey, Trina and Trick Daddy, Remy Ma, Xscape, and a special tribute to Jermaine Dupri and Master P. Havoc also performed alongside Fabolous and Lil Kim to honor his late Mobb Deep partner, Prodigy.

Watch all of the performances from Hip-Hop Honors: The ’90s Game Changers below.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.