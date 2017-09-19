Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams Cover Jawbreaker

Paramore’s Riot Fest set time clashed with the weekend’s big Jawbreaker reunion, and Hayley Williams was sad about that. “the fact that our set time at Riot Fest overlaps a bit with jawbreaker is my slow but certain death. i hope you all see jawbreaker for me,” she tweeted last month when the schedule was announced. But to help alleviate the pain, she decided to cover Jawbreaker’s “Accident Prone” on an acoustic guitar while laying around in their tour van over the weekend. Hopefully she got to see some of the set! Watch her cover below.

this is my sad "thank you" for reading my sad tweets. also, a thx to @JawbreakerBand. it's not perfect but i mean it. see you at @RiotFest💧 pic.twitter.com/DV3laYRY1H — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) September 17, 2017

Jawbreaker approve: