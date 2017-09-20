Backtrack – “Bad To My World” & “Sanity”

The Long Island band Backtrack has only been around for about a decade, but they music they make is very much rooted in the New York hardcore of the ’90s. This is fast, furious, brutal, fun-as-hell music, and hearing it might give you the overwhelming urge to spinkick somebody in the face. Later this fall, Backtrack will follow up their 2014 album Lost In Life with a new one called Bad To My World. And they’ve just shared two new songs, the title track and “Sanity,” both of which cram a whole lot of crushing riffage into less than two minutes. Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="http://bridge9.bandcamp.com/album/bad-to-my-world" target="_blank">Bad To My World by Backtrack</a>

Bad To My World is out 11/17 on Bridge Nine. How perfect is that cover art?