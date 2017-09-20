Siobhan Sainte – “Midnight”

New Zealand singer Siobhan Sainte turned some heads earlier this year with her debut single “Burn It Down,” a buzzing, skeletal slice of moody electro-pop. And she’s keeping the momentum going with a new song called “Midnight,” slightly darker but no less enchanting. “I feel ‘Midnight’ as this fueled experience…a chance to get out of yourself, out of your skin and be something raw and untamed,” Sainte says. “The song welcomes the unconventional and gives the opportunity to remove conventions that are always chasing you. Make sure you watch your back on the way to the hills.” Listen below.