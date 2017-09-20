Watch The National, Hot Chip, Jessie Ware, & More Play House Shows For Charity

Today, hundreds of musicians in over 200 cities around the world are playing intimate house shows as part of Give A Home, a charity event organized by Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International to combat the global refugee crisis. Artists participating include the National, Local Natives, Nigel Godrich, D∆WN, Hot Chip, Wild Beasts, Julien Baker, Jessie Ware, the Fratellis, and Ed Sheeran, and you can watch some clips from the concerts below.
A @Hot_Chip gig like no other for #giveahome for #refugees @amnesty @sofarsounds #hotchip #amnesty #sofarsounds pic.twitter.com/i8BivVYFzx
— Sarah Bradbury (@sarabradbury) September 20, 2017