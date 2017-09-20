Watch The National, Hot Chip, Jessie Ware, & More Play House Shows For Charity

The National
CREDIT: Ian Gavan/Getty

Today, hundreds of musicians in over 200 cities around the world are playing intimate house shows as part of Give A Home, a charity event organized by Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International to combat the global refugee crisis. Artists participating include the National, Local Natives, Nigel Godrich, D∆WN, Hot Chip, Wild Beasts, Julien Baker, Jessie Ware, the Fratellis, and Ed Sheeran, and you can watch some clips from the concerts below.

Carin at the Liquor Store. #thenational @sofaredinburgh

A post shared by Fraser MacIntyre (@frasermacintyre) on

I need my girl. #thenational #sleepwellbeast

A post shared by Eleonora Ducci 🇮🇹 (@ellentweak) on

#sofarsounds #sofarlondon #amnestyinternational #welcomerefugees #jessieware

A post shared by Miguel Pinto da Costa (@miguelcfcosta) on

