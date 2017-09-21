Watch Modest Mouse Play “Whenever You Breathe Out, I Breathe In” For The First Time In 15 Years

Decades into their career, Modest Mouse have classics that they haven’t even played in years, and you don’t know when they’re going to bust one of those classics out. On Sunday night, the band played at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre, and about halfway through the set, they played “Whenever You Breathe Out, I Breathe In (Positive Negative),” a song from their 1996 EP Interstate 8. It was their first time playing that song since a February 2002 show at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, and it still sounded good. Watch a fan-made video below.

Modest Mouse haven’t announced any plans to put out anything new, but they can keep resurrecting oldies in their live shows forever.