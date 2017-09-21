Watch Dev Hynes Interview Philip Glass For NPR

It’s a big morning for Dev Hynes videos on the internet! The Blood Orange mastermind has already starred in Charlotte Gainsbourg’s lovely “Deadly Valentine” video. And now we also get to see him sitting down with the legendary minimalist composer Philip Glass. NPR filmed Hynes and Glass’ two-hour conversation in Hynes’ New York loft, trimming the whole session down to a tight six minutes. In the clip, Glass talks about growing up as the son of a record store owner in Baltimore, Hynes tells how he discovered Glass’ music as a kid, and both of them compare notes on moving to New York as young men. The whole thing is lovely. Watch the conversation below, via NPR.

It would make a lot of sense for these two to make some music together. Just saying.