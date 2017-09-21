Tony Orlando Lost His Finger In A Garage Door Accident

In 1973, the singer Tony Orlando, along with his band Dawn, went to #1 with the soft-rock jam “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree.” Then, 44 years later, Tony Orlando chopped off part of his middle finger in a garage-door accident. That’s pretty much Tony Orlando’s story.

TMZ reports that Orlando recently sliced off the top of his middle finger in some kind of accident involving his Branson, Missouri garage door. According to Orlando’s son, Orlando reacted quickly, grabbing the severed digit and driving himself to the hospital. So he’ll be fine. But if you want to consider this karmic retribution for performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration, go ahead.