Father John Misty will perform an intimate, free show in the Blue Room of Nashville’s Third Man Records on 9/26. The set will take place at lunchtime (12:30 PM) and FJM will play acoustic. The short performance will be recorded in-house and one randomly selected audience member will leave the show with a 10″ that will be cut during the performance. A full run of records will be available for pre-order after the show for those in attendance. Learn more here.