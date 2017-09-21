Watch Andrew Bird, Tim Heidecker Debut New Songs On Live From The Great Room

Andrew Bird occasionally goes on Facebook Live to broadcast his Live From The Great Room performance series, and today he brought on Tim Heidecker as the special guest. They debuted one new song each and also did a handful of other tracks. Together, they performed Heidecker’s In Glendale track “Central Air” and the political song “Trump Talkin’ Nukes” and also did Bird’s “Fiery Crash” and Merle Haggard’s “Okie From Muskogee.” The two of them also chatted throughout. Watch the whole show via Pitchfork below.