Watch The Killers’ Supremely Schmaltzy Colbert Performance

Today’s the day that the Killers come out with their new album Wonderful Wonderful. And last night, the new touring lineup of the band was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, performing the sly and stiff white-funk single “The Man.” It’s a long way from being their best song, but they certainly brought the performance to the show, with Brandon Flowers rocking an immaculately tailored suit with shiny pictures all over it and a huge lit-up masculine symbol sitting at center stage. It’s enough to make you wonder: When are the Killers going to get a Vegas show? They’d be perfect for it! They wouldn’t even have to rent houses! Watch the performance below.

Wonderful Wonderful is out now on Island.