Middle School Teacher Suspended For Using Kodak Black Lyrics On Assignment

I’m sure it’s not easy to teach middle school kids in America, but making a homework assignment out of Kodak Black lyrics is probably not the way to do it. The 20-year-old Floridian Kodak is one of America’s most popular rappers right now. He’s also a troubling figure who keeps facing accusations of attacking women, and his lyrics are just as explicit as you might expect. So it was not the best idea for a middle school teacher in DeKalb County, Georgia to print out Kodak’s uncensored lyrics from his verse on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Drowning (Water)” on a homework assignment.

As Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports, DeKalb County’s superintendent says that the unnamed Bethune Middle School teacher has been “removed from the classroom” after handing out the assignment. The sixth-grade assignment was to do a “positive” version of those lyrics, and one kid’s parents objected, telling the TV station, “It was really against everything I try to teach them.” Here’s the statement from the superintendent:

The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.

And here’s the local news report:

At least it wasn’t “Mask Off,” I guess?