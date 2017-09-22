Wu-Tang Clan – “Lesson Learn’d” (Feat. Redman)

There’s a new Wu-Tang album coming out! The legendary Staten Island crew has reconvened to follow up 2014’s slightly underwhelming A Better Tomorrow with a new one called Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues. This time around, RZA will serve as executive producer, but he won’t be the one making the beats. Instead, that role goes to longtime Clan DJ and occasional producer Mathematics, who has a strong grasp on that classic Wu-Tang sound.

Last month, the group shared the new single “People Say,” which featured longtime collaborator Redman. And today, they’ve also shared “Lesson Learn’d,” another vintage head-knocker that once again features an on-fire verse from Redman. (The song is also billed as “featuring” Inspektah Deck, which is weird, since he’s a member of the group. He’s also the only actual member of the group with a verse on this song.) On the track, Deck makes a sly reference to Martin Shkreli, who famously paid way too much money for the only copy of the group’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.” Listen below.

Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is out 10/13 on 36 Chambers ALC/Entertainment One.